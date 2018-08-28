WEEPING WATER – Attention all Weeping Water residents and anyone with ties to the community.
Feel like being creative?
The Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce is seeking ideas for a new logo and slogan to represent why the community is unique and a great place to live, said April Cover, chamber president.
“We’ve never done this before,” she said.
One goal, according to Cover, is to find a “catchy and interesting” slogan and logo/picture that could be put on merchandise, such as t-shirts and the like to promote the community. Anyone with ties to the community, young and old, can submit an original slogan, a logo/picture or both, she said.
For years now Weeping Water has promoted itself with the limestone found in the area and that could be used in a new logo and slogan if people want to go in that direction, Cover said.
Entries must be submitted on a standard 8.5 x 11 sheet of paper to Melody Cejka at the Weeping Water School or to the Weeping Water city offices by Sept. 21.
Winners will be announced at the community’s fall festival on Sept. 29, Cover said. The winners will receive a commemorative plaque, special recognition at the festival, their photos in the Plattsmouth Journal and a $50 gift card.