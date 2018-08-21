WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students have been able to display their artistic masterpieces inside their school building for many years.
Thousands of Nebraska residents will be able to view their creative designs on a statewide calendar in 2019.
Skylar DeSanti, Cory Dayton, Bobbi Ritzman and Jessie Jordan will have their artwork featured on the new Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (NDEQ) calendar. The four WWHS students were among 13 winners of a contest that included submissions from across Nebraska.
Weeping Water art teacher Melody Cejka said she was thrilled with the contest results. She said DeSanti, Dayton, Ritzman and Jordan were talented artists who had earned the opportunity to gain a wide audience on the calendar.
“I am so pleased with the hard work my students put into their artwork at Weeping Water,” Cejka said.
NDEQ officials invited students from all K-12 schools in Nebraska to participate in the contest earlier this year. They asked students to submit drawings for the 2019 calendar entitled “Nebraska: Don’t Waste It!”
Officials hoped to receive artwork that demonstrated the importance of good environmental practices in the state. They also wanted to see drawings that provided tips on recycling, reducing waste and protecting Nebraska’s air, water and land.
Students had to submit their artwork on unlined white paper to NDEQ headquarters in Lincoln by April 16. They could use markers, watercolors, tempera, oils, crayons, chalk, acrylic or colored pencils to create their drawing.
Officials spent the early summer reviewing each submission and narrowing the selections to the 13 finalists. One drawing will be on the front cover of the calendar and each of the 12 months will feature other artwork from students.
DeSanti, Dayton, Ritzman and Jordan learned in mid-summer that judges had selected their drawings to be part of the state project. Their artwork, name and school’s name will be featured on a page of the calendar. Each student will receive several copies of the calendar to share with family and friends. Calendars will also be available through the NDEQ office in Lincoln.
All four students were invited to attend an awards ceremony with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts this month. DeSanti and Ritzman were able to travel to Lincoln for the event. They received a state certificate and took a photo with the governor.