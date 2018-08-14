WEEPING WATER - Don’t be surprised if a young girl now in Cass County appears some day on one of those television talent search shows.
Tracy Ensor, employed with the local extension office, is certainly impressed with what she sees.
“I think we have great talent,” she said at last week’s Cass County Fair. “The performers work very hard.”
Seven acts highlighted the annual 4-H Performing Arts Contest that also featured a fashion show.
A crowd of more than 100, larger than last year, was entertained by a group of young women and girls who displayed a variety of skills.
For example, Joslyn Stamp showed her talent in dancing and baton twirling during her medley that featured the songs, `Over the Rainbow,’ `Singing in the Rain’ and `Thunderstruck.’
`School Days’ was performed by Abigail Harvey, Kailey Gradoville and Ryann Richter.
Kendall Murdoch performed `Lunch Box Rock.’
‘Bouncing Off the Ceiling (Upside Down)’ was performed by Layla Formanack, Megan Graves, Ella Hadfield, Kiersten Jensen, Clair McKnight and Kami Olson.
`Saved by the Bell’ was performed by Courtney Harvey, Elizabeth Harvey, Piper Isham, Samantha McKnight, Alaina Morrial, Bridget Murdoch, Rylee Warner and Gillyan Wilson.
`Grade 9’ was performed by Jessica Meisinger, Kaelyn Monahan, Carlee Petereit, Sophia Vercellino and Meg Wolken.
‘Victory’ was performed by Carey Colvert, Kayla Harvey, KcKenna Jensen, Kelby Meisinger, Lily Roby, Aubrey Swaink, Amber Warak and McKinnley Warner.
There was no overall winning performance as all the performers received ribbons for their efforts.
“The purpose is to display the talents of our area youth in the performing arts,” Ensor said.
Many of the dancers who competed have studied under Jill Eggert of Janice’s Dance Studio of Plattsmouth.
“They did a great job,” Eggert said of all the performers. “It was very entertaining.”
Those who modeled in the fashion show were Charley Hanes, Annise Fatemi, Gracyn Hanes, Brooke Goudie, Kinley Dorr, Jillian Rathe, Lily Riha, Sarah Riha, Dakota Glasshoff.