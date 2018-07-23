PLATTSMOUTH – Two Cass County residents pled guilty to their third lifetime drunk-driving charges Monday morning.
South Bend resident Mark A. Buettner, 61, and Plattsmouth resident Bryce S. Canaga, 28, both appeared in Cass County District Court for plea hearings. Both entered guilty admissions to Class W misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.
Buettner appeared in the day’s first hearing. He had originally been charged with a Class IIIA felony of DUI-.15+-third offense. He had also been charged with a Class II misdemeanor of no proof of insurance, a Class III misdemeanor of driving under suspension and an infraction of possession of open alcohol container.
The state agreed to reduce the DUI charge to a misdemeanor level in exchange for a guilty plea. Prosecutors also agreed to dismiss each of the other three charges. The plea bargain will require Buettner to have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Buettner drove his Jeep into a ditch near the intersection of 54th Street and Mill Road southwest of Plattsmouth on April 17. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered him in the ditch at 6:48 p.m.
Sunde said the deputy observed Buettner had very poor balance after he left the Jeep. The deputy also reported Buettner slurred his speech and responded to questions in a slow manner. The deputy arrested Buettner and transported him to Cass County Jail. Sunde said a chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .296.
Buettner had been convicted of DUI twice in the past five years. The first conviction took place in Saunders County in July 2014 and the second happened in Cass County in February 2016.
Buettner remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place Sept. 10.
Canaga appeared in the day’s second case. The state agreed to remain silent at the time of sentencing in exchange for his plea. The plea bargain will require Canaga to have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years.
Sunde told the court a CCSO deputy stopped Canaga for speeding near the intersection of Highway 75 and Chicago Avenue at 1:45 a.m. March 31. The deputy noticed Canaga had bloodshot eyes and appeared to be impaired. She transported him to Cass County Jail after several field sobriety tests.
Sunde said authorities needed several attempts to conduct a chemical breath test because Canaga was spitting and burping. He said a successful test was completed at 3:38 a.m. The test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .112.
Canaga had been convicted of DUI twice in the past ten years. The first conviction took place in Sarpy County in December 2009 and the second happened in Sarpy County in December 2011.