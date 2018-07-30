BEAVER LAKE – Cass County authorities closed Rock Bluff Road for a short time Saturday night after a drunk driver destroyed a wooden power pole with his car.
Beaver Lake resident John Folsom, 43, was arrested after a drunk-driving incident that went from Plattsmouth to Beaver Lake. He was charged with felony driving under suspension and felony driving under the influence of alcohol at Cass County Jail. A date for a preliminary hearing in Cass County Court will be set later this week.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 9:27 p.m. Saturday that a reckless driver was inside Plattsmouth city limits. A citizen called emergency dispatchers and reported a driver in a dark-colored pickup truck had almost collided with gas pumps and a parked vehicle at Hy-Vee Gas on Highway 75. Plattsmouth police quickly went to the gas station but the driver fled the area prior to their arrival.
Authorities were able to keep track of Folsom’s truck due to an anonymous citizen who was following him on Highway 75. The citizen told authorities Folsom had gone into a ditch and was weaving across the highway.
A CCSO deputy was stationed at Beaver Lake at the time and was notified the vehicle was heading that way. The anonymous citizen continued to follow Folsom and said the truck had left the highway near 15th Street and Rock Bluff Road. Folsom’s truck went airborne at the site and collided with a parked car after severing a wooden power pole.
CCSO deputies, Murray Fire and Rescue personnel and Omaha Public Power District employees all responded to the scene. Live electrical wires from the power pole had fallen onto the ground and caused authorities to shut down Rock Bluff Road for a short time.
Rescue units found Folsom inside his vehicle after the airborne crash. They removed him from the truck and transported him to the University of Nebraska Medical Center trauma unit for treatment of his injuries.
Authorities conducted a background check and discovered Folsom had been driving on a suspended operator’s license. Folsom had been barred from driving for 15 years due to previous DUI convictions in Lincoln.
UNMC medical staff conducted a blood draw on Folsom in the hospital. CCSO deputies said the blood draw revealed Folsom’s blood-alcohol content level was allegedly over the legal limit.
Folsom was later released from UNMC after receiving treatment. Authorities arrested him there and transported him to Cass County Jail. Deputies said additional charges against Folsom are pending.