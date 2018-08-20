BEAVER LAKE - A 70-year-old Beaver Lake man died Friday from an apparent drowning in the lake, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim was identified as Kirk M. Caven.
Law enforcement and rescue personnel from several departments went to the lake around 8:30 a.m. in response to a possible drowning.
According to the sheriff’s department, Caven was launching his fishing boat at the lake’s boat ramp when it drifted away. He then attempted to swim out to his boat that had drifted out into the lake. Employees from the Beaver Lake Marina noticed Caven floating in the water. These employees called 911 and used their boats to assist rescue crews in removing Caven from the lake. He was taken to the Bellevue Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Life jackets were located in the boat, however, Caven was not wearing one at the time of his death, according to the sheriff’s department.
Besides the sheriff’s department, other agencies responding to the scene were the Murray Fire and Rescue Department, Plattsmouth EMS, Plattsmouth Fire Department’s Water Rescue crew and Nebraska Game and Parks.