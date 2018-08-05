Emergency responders traveled to a pair of locations in Cass County for car accidents Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.
The first accident took place at 3:14 p.m. Friday on Alvo Road west of Highway 1. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Elmwood Fire and Rescue personnel and Cass County Emergency Management Agency paramedics all responded to a one-vehicle accident.
Deputies said Ashland resident Devon Jacobs, 18, was driving eastbound on Alvo Road when he lost control of his 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. The vehicle entered the south ditch of the road, turned over and came to rest on its roof.
Elmwood Rescue transported Jacobs to BryanLGH West Medical Center in Lincoln for treatment of injuries. Deputies said Jacobs was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.
The second accident took place at 2:10 a.m. Sunday on Highway 34 between 24th Street and 12th Street west of Union. Deputies said Plattsmouth resident Megan Padberg, 38, was stopped at the posted construction traffic light in the eastbound lane of Highway 34. They said Lincoln resident Joshua Meyer, 26, ran into Padberg’s vehicle from behind with his pickup truck.
CCSO deputies, Murray Fire and Rescue personnel and Nehawka Fire and Rescue personnel all responded to the scene. Rescue members transported Padberg to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Deputies arrested Meyer and transported him to Cass County Jail. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.