LOUISVILLE – The Louisville Care Center will hold its annual resident/staff families picnic on Sunday, Sept. 9 with an added treat.
The center will dedicate its new gazebo that area individuals and businesses helped finance, along with a $25,000 grant from the Ash Grove Foundation.
The 20-foot by 20-foot covered gazebo actually opened in April and has been well received, according to Kari Wockenfuss, administrator.
“It’s been used every day when the weather is appropriate,” she said. “They use it for different activities or to just sit and enjoy the weather.”
“They got good donations and it came out nice,” added Mayor Roger Behrns.
The two-hour picnic begins at 4:30 p.m. and has usually attracted more than 300 in the past, according to Wockenfuss. The dedication ceremony will take place at 5:30.
The center, 410 W. Fifth St., has a capacity of 61 beds for long-term care and 26 for assisted living. The picnic begins a special week for the center as it’s National Assisted Living Week, which seeks better awareness to this type of care and the services and staff involved.
“They do a great job,” Behrns said of the center’s staff.