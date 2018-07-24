WASHINGTON, D.C. – Matt Morton and Ted Retzlaff compiled a long list of agricultural accomplishments while growing up in Cass County.
They produced another achievement this past week during a trip to the nation’s capital.
Morton and Retzlaff were members of a nine-person leadership team sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB). The NCB program was designed to give students a chance to learn more about corn policy and visit with members of Congress. The trip to Washington, D.C., took place July 15-19.
The group included Morton, Retzlaff, Heidi Borg of Wakefield, Evan Janzen of Aurora, Bryce Lammers of Fordyce, Cody Mallette of Oakland, Courtney Nelson of Monroe, Jacob Rix of Omaha and Shelby Riggs of Mitchell, S.D. Nelson and Mallette both told the Nebraska Corn Board they had learned a great deal from the experience.
“Nebraska agriculture has always been a part of my life, but I never fully understood how national issues and policy development can impact local farmers,” Nelson said. “By attending Nebraska Corn’s leadership program, I have a greater knowledge of the magnitude of how policy impacts farming in the Midwest and across the country.”
“Through the Nebraska Corn leadership program, I was able to compare farming in the eastern portion of the country to what we do back home in Nebraska,” Mallette said. “I also have a better understanding of policy development related to corn production. It was great to see corn farmers come together from several different states to work on common goals and strategize for the future.”
The group spent the first part of the week visiting many farms in the Washington, D.C., area. They talked with people who specialized in trees and shrubs, poultry and organic grains and produce. They then toured many national monuments in Washington, D.C., and visited with former Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach. Ibach currently serves as the United States Department of Agriculture’s Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.
Morton and Retzlaff joined other young leaders July 18-19 for meetings in the Corn Congress, which is a biannual policy development event organized by the National Corn Growers Association. They were able to meet with Nebraska members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. They also visited with leaders of national agribusiness organizations such as the American Farm Bureau and U.S. Grains Council.
Morton grew up in Nehawka and attended Conestoga Public Schools. Retzlaff was raised in rural Eagle and attended Waverly Public Schools.
All nine participants in this year’s NCB leadership program were selected after completing an application process. They were the sixth group to visit Washington, D.C., since the NCB began sponsoring the program in 2013.