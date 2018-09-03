ALVO – A Weeping Water woman and three juveniles were injured Sunday afternoon when their car went off a road near Alvo and rolled over.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Cass County Emergency Management Agency paramedics and personnel from Elmwood Rescue and Eagle Fire and Rescue all responded to the one-vehicle accident. The rollover incident took place at 5:20 p.m. on Fletcher Avenue east of 250th Street.
CCSO deputies said Weeping Water resident Donna Miller, 50, was westbound on Fletcher Avenue when she lost control of a 1996 Ford Explorer. The vehicle spun on the road and eventually went into a ditch on the north side of the street. The vehicle then rolled 1 1/2 times in the ditch and came to rest with its roof on the ground.
Deputies said three of the four people in the Ford Explorer were ejected from the car into the ditch. All four people began walking to a nearby house to try to call for help. Deputies said one of the people located a cell phone and was able to contact emergency dispatchers. First responders soon arrived on scene to assist them.
Deputies said Miller suffered the most serious injuries of the group. She received medical treatment for a possible head wound. Deputies said three juveniles were also taken to BryanLGH West Hospital in Lincoln for injuries that were not life-threatening in nature. The children are ages 11, 12 and 13. All three are Weeping Water residents.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the accident. Deputies said alcohol is not believed to be a factor. They also said the three juveniles were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.