WEEPING WATER – Cass County students showcased their culinary expertise Tuesday night with dozens of edible treats for local fairgoers.
More than 60 4-H students gathered at the Open Air Auditorium for the 12th annual Cass County 4-H Cake Auction. The auction took place at the Cass County Fairgrounds and served as a kickoff celebration for this year’s county fair.
Students showcased items such as cakes, pies, breads, brownies, cookies and cinnamon rolls for the crowd. An auctioneer then helped members of the audience cast bids for each of the selections. Many of the winning bids were in triple-figure dollar amounts.
The auction raised thousands of dollars for children involved in Cass County 4-H activities. Proceeds were split between individual 4-H members and the Cass County 4-H Council.
An awards show took place before the 4-H Cake Auction this year. County fair representatives presented medals and ribbons to 4-H students who were involved in shooting sports such as archery, rifle and shotgun. Students also collected awards for many 4-H static exhibit contests such as table setting, photography, woodworking and floriculture.
The Cass County Fair will take place at the fairgrounds through Saturday. Many activities and livestock shows will be held throughout the morning, afternoon and evening.