PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County Sheriff’s Office employees have received a large amount of training on how to deal with people in violent incidents.
Department members want to make sure local residents are just as prepared in case similar situations unfold in their own lives.
CCSO has partnered with Strategos International to provide two upcoming seminars on intruder response training. The first session on workplace violence and intruder responses will take place from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, in the CCSO building at 336 Main Street in Plattsmouth. The second session on church security and intruder responses will take place on two days at the CCSO building. It will run from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.
CCSO Training Aide Matt Jarvis said he was excited to have both seminars available for Cass County residents to attend. He said both workshops would give people an opportunity to become more familiar with real-life scenarios that could occur at a moment’s notice.
“It’s important to be as prepared as possible in the event something like this would happen here,” Jarvis said. “Unfortunately these types of incidents seem to have become more common in recent years, and they can happen in any community. Law enforcement officials receive a lot of training for this type of thing, but it’s just as important for others in the community to be educated about this too. These training seminars are geared for ‘Joe and Jane Citizen’ to help them know what to do and be able to respond quickly and effectively.”
Jarvis spent more than 30 years in law enforcement in Bellevue and currently trains CCSO deputies and employees. He said he was pleased to have Strategos International lead the seminars in Plattsmouth. It will be the first time the company has come to Cass County for training.
“They’re held in high regard in the law-enforcement community,” Jarvis said. “They’re a great company because they think of all of the little details that are really important to teach. People who take these courses are going to walk away from them with a large amount of knowledge.”
The Aug. 24 workplace violence training session will focus on how to respond to violent incidents in places such as an office, store, factory or hospital. Participants will learn how to identify potential threats in the workplace and how to effectively deal with any intruders. It will include both classroom and hands-on training.
Jarvis said the initial reaction by people at the scene is a critical component of any workplace situation. Law enforcement officials can provide a prompt response once they receive an emergency call, but it could be a couple of minutes before they can provide help at the building or store.
“Depending on where the incident takes place, it could take several minutes for law enforcement to arrive at the location,” Jarvis said. “That’s why you have to rely on your own knowledge. We’re always going to do the best we can to get there as quickly as possible, but it won’t be within ten or 15 seconds.”
The Sept. 7-8 training seminar will focus on ways to prevent violence from taking place in churches, schools, nurseries and other public settings. It will include topics such as intruder response, lockdown protocols, verbal conflict management and de-escalation, recognizing suspicious behavior and medical responses.
The course will involve both classroom and hands-on training lessons. Each participant will also receive a 75-page handbook to use as an additional reference material after the seminar is finished.
Jarvis said the concept of de-escalation would be a central focus of the workshop.
“Once it gets to a violent level, it becomes much more difficult to de-escalate the situation,” Jarvis said. “That’s why it’s important to try to prevent the incident from reaching that violent level. The good thing is that there are a lot of options you can take to do that. There are ways to either calm people down or put yourself and others in a safe situation where nothing violent can take place.”
The workplace violence training session will cost $60. Prices for the church security seminar will vary depending on whether people sign up for one or two days or sign up as a group. Contact Jarvis at 402-296-9370 or matt.jarvis@co.cass.ne.us for additional registration information.