WEEPING WATER – Children at this year’s Cass County Fair will be able to create their favorite bugs with candy, pastries, breads and other fun foods.
Cass County Fair officials have announced rules for the 2018 edible bug special contest. Registration will take place from 4:30-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, outside the Expo Center kitchen at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Children will be able to create their bugs from 5-6 p.m.
Contestants must provide all components and building bases for their edible bugs. The insects can be created with foods from four categories: any fresh fruit and vegetables, pastries such as cake and cookies, unwrapped candy and other items such as bread, pasta and dried beans.
There will be three separate divisions for bugs created from fruit and vegetables, pastries and candies and other items. Children will take part in three age divisions: ages 0-5, 6-9 and 10-12.
All bugs must be created on a paper plate or cardboard square not larger than ten inches by ten inches. All entries must include a 3-by-5-inch card that lists the name or type of bug, food items used to create the insect and any other pertinent information.
Children may practice making bugs at home before the contest, but the assembly of the official entry must take place from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 10. Parents may coach their children from the sidelines, but the bug may only be assembled by the child.
Judges will evaluate each bug based on overall appearance and creativity. Ribbons will be given to children for first, second and third place. Each participant may only create and enter one bug for the contest.