PLATTSMOUTH – The Church of the Holy Spirit, which holds an annual fall festival, will be serving up some new treats this year.
“We’re spicing some things up,” said Beth Staskiewicz, festival chair.
The festival, with this year’s theme being “Harvesting Faith,” will be held on Sunday, Oct. 7, on the church grounds in the 500 block of South 18th Street. Among the treats will be the first-ever chili cookoff competition from 11:30 a.m. when the festival opens until 1:15 p.m.
“We’ve been trying to have more of a community outreach,” Staskiewicz said.
For just $5, all those attending can sample any or all of the chili entries and be a part of the voting process, she said.
Invited judges will choose the best overall chili, while the People’s Choice award will come from the public voting, as well as the Best Theme/Decorated entry.
And, there is more, much more.
“We have bingo this year,” Staskiewicz said.
Plus, a beer garden is back, she added.
As in the past, the festival will again feature family-friendly games, hay rack rides, pumpkin painting and the always popular apple slingshot that flings apples hundreds of feet down the hill at targets.
The Knights of Columbus will also be serving hamburgers and hotdogs.
This year’s honored couple will be Jeff and Joy Scanlan who have raised their family in the church as well as doing volunteer work.
Adult dinner is $10 and $5 for children. No family will pay more than $35 for the dinner. The festival concludes at 4 p.m.
“We have chance raffle baskets for our $1,000 cash grand prize raffle with many other incredible prizes to be raffled off that day,” Staskiewicz said. “Everyone is welcome at our fall festival. It is a great family-friendly event full of fun, food and prizes. Come celebrate the season with us and `Harvest Faith.’"