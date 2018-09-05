PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Tuesday evening approved a new police utility vehicle, and apparently none too soon.
The requested vehicle would replace a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria model that currently has about 100,000 miles and seems to be in the repair shop more than on patrol, according to Police Chief Steve Rathman.
What’s more, the requested 2019 Ford model is going out of production so it’s important that an order for a new one be made quickly, Rathman told the council. Other car companies make similar vehicles, but would be more expensive, he said.
The total cost is $28,896 with a $1,000 trade-in amount. The vehicle would be leased purchased over a period of three years with the annual cost being $10,320.
It would take about $12,000 more to properly outfit the vehicle for police work, but half of that would come from grants and other outside sources, Rathman said.