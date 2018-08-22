PLATTSMOUTH - The southeast corner of the Cass County Courthouse is showing signs of sagging and the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday decided to take steps to address it.
Cracks have been observed above doors in that area and some doors aren’t properly aligned with the floors making them difficult to close if at all.
County and engineering officials, however, stressed the situation is currently not in “dire straits,” as Norm Shelton, maintenance engineer, put it.
“Buildings go through movements through their lives,” said Michael Eisenbarth, president of a consulting engineering firm.
Eisenbarth told the board that the results of a study of the issue found some soft materials during soil samples, but there wasn’t any one particular cause of the problem.
The board approved his recommendation of installing crack monitors to see if any sagging continues. Officials would study these monitor monthly to determine that.
“We need to do something,” said Jerry Berggren, a Lincoln architect.