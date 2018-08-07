PLATTSMOUTH—To allow ATV and UTV vehicles and golf carts to be driven on Plattsmouth streets under certain stipulations is a no-go.
Even though most city council members on Monday evening gave the issue the green light, there were not enough votes needed for passage on what was the third and final reading of this proposed ordinance.
Therefore, the issue is “dead,” said Mayor R. Paul Lambert, though it’s possible the matter could be brought forth again with changes.
“A handful of other cities (in Nebraska) have adopted similar ordinances,” City Administrator Erv Portis said on Monday afternoon.
The council vote was 4 to 3 with Jeanie Brookhouser, John Porter, Terry Kerns and Doug Derby voting in favor of the ordinance, while Sean Minahan, Cheryl Grimshaw and Wanda Wiemer opposed it. Steve Riese was absent as he previously said he would be.
For passage, it takes five votes or a majority of the “elected body” and not the number of council members present at a meeting, Lambert said.
According to the ordinance, an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) meant any motorized off-highway vehicle 50 inches or less in width with a dry weight of 1,200 pounds or less and designed for just one person unless the original manufacturer designed it differently.
The ordinance defined UTV (utility-type vehicle) as any motorized off-highway vehicle74 inches in width and no more than 180 inches, including the bumper, in length.
According to the ordinance, none of these vehicles could be driven on streets that had a speed limit in excess of 30 mph. A golf cart could not be driven on a street at a speed in excess of 20 mph.
A purpose for this ordinance was to allow visitors at the Morehead Island campground a chance to drive these vehicles to the nearby business district for its services, according to Lambert.