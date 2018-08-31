The Plattsmouth City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday concerning the city operating budget for fiscal year 2019 that begins Oct. 1. This will include the setting of the final tax request.
Following the hearing, the council will vote on whether or not to adopt the budget. The council will also vote whether to establish new fees for city services, as well as wages, salaries and benefits for non-union employees and appointed officials.
Among the preliminary proposals City Administrator Erv Portis brought forth at an earlier meeting was $123,000 earmarked for street patch and repair projects, an amount identical to this year.
Approximately $97,500 has been set aside for the overlay of East Main Street and $150,000 for the Lincoln Avenue drainage project, though the council awarded that contract at a much lower price.
The community was projected to see a 35 percent reduction in electricity costs for traffic and street lights due to new LED lighting, according to Portis.
Concerning the EMS department, Portis proposed a $20,000 expenditure for new stretchers.
Approximately $18,000 was proposed for operating expenses in the Parks Department that includes repairing lights at Lower Memorial Field.
A revenue increase of 2.5 percent was projected for the city sales tax from increased sales.
A 2.5 percent increase was proposed for employees, along with a 5 percent hike in health insurance costs.
A 3 percent increase was proposed in the base rate for water and sewer usage.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m.in the council chambers in City Hall.