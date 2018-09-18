PLATTSMOUTH - Just weeks after the Plattsmouth City Council put the brakes on an ordinance that would have allowed ATV and UTV vehicles and golf carts to be driven on Plattsmouth streets, the issue will be moving forward again.
“We’ve been pushing the city to allow” these types of vehicles to be driven in the downtown section and possibly all over town, said Josh Schmidt, manager of the Morehead Island campground.
The campground requested the earlier unsuccessful ordinance so that visitors there could drive those vehicles up into the downtown section for its services.
There were actually more council votes in favor of that ordinance, but not the majority needed.
Mayor R. Paul Lambert confirmed on Tuesday that a new ordinance, still being written, will go before the council at its first October meeting.
Meanwhile, at Monday evening’s meeting, the council approved a correction of a Morehead Island campground covenant that had mistakenly prohibited UTVs and ATVs on that private ground.
In other business, the council gave the go-ahead to the Arkansas-based Windstream Communications to bore and place buried and aerial fiber to existing cable on Highway 34 and South 15th Street to 13th Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. The company agreed to restore the Plattsmouth streets where the work will take place back to its current condition.