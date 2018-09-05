Subscribe for 17¢ / day

PLATTSMOUTH – Should Cass County become a Livestock Friendly County like dozens of others in the state?

That was an issue brought up at the county’s Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

According to Steve Martin, an official with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, 48 counties currently have that designation since it began in 2003.

Otoe County south of Cass County is one of those, Martin told the board.

Such a designation can be used as an economic development tool in agriculture, according to Martin.

“They wanted to recruit new businesses,” he said of Otoe County.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

There is no cost involved, though the county would have to submit its regulations on livestock as part of its application process, Martin said.

The board decided to study the matter further before voting.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments