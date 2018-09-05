PLATTSMOUTH – Should Cass County become a Livestock Friendly County like dozens of others in the state?
That was an issue brought up at the county’s Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
According to Steve Martin, an official with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, 48 counties currently have that designation since it began in 2003.
Otoe County south of Cass County is one of those, Martin told the board.
Such a designation can be used as an economic development tool in agriculture, according to Martin.
“They wanted to recruit new businesses,” he said of Otoe County.
There is no cost involved, though the county would have to submit its regulations on livestock as part of its application process, Martin said.
The board decided to study the matter further before voting.