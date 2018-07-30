WEEPING WATER – The Cass County Fair has created special memories for many people over the decades.
Area residents will have a chance to take part in many special contests at the fairgrounds during this year’s event.
Cass County Fair officials have announced a large lineup of special competitions for the 2018 showcase. The contests involve a wide variety of topics such as cooking, quilting, woodworking and sewing. There are 21 special contests this year.
* The first contest focuses on jams made of plums. Contestants may enter a special jar of plum jams using either wild or domestic plums. Preserves and jelly are not allowed. Residents may enter their plum jams between 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5, with the food preservation entries at the Expo Center.
The first-place winner will receive $40 and a grand champion ribbon and trophy. The second-place winner will receive $20 and a reserve champion ribbon. The third-place winner will receive $10 and a white rosette ribbon.
* The second special contest involves Jonathan apples. Residents may enter a plate of their three best Jonathan apples on Tuesday, Aug. 7. They may submit their entries from 8-10 a.m. at the Expo Center.
The first-place winner will receive $40 and a grand champion ribbon and trophy. The second-place winner will receive $20 and a reserve champion ribbon. The third-place winner will receive $10 and a white rosette ribbon.
* The third competition is the savory bread contest. Residents may enter bread that contains special ingredients such as celery, onion, garlic, dill, peppers, fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, potatoes and seafood. They must include their recipe and method of cooking. All entries are due at the Expo Center from 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7.
* The fourth contest is the fresh eggs showcase. Residents may enter 12 farm-fresh eggs from 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, in the agriculture department at the Expo Center. Judges request that residents not refrigerate the eggs when they are entered.
* “Grandma/Grandpa and Me!” is the title of the fifth contest. Children and grandparents are encouraged to create projects together for judges. They must provide a written narrative – with or without photographs – describing the process of the project.
Many types of projects are eligible for the contest. Examples include woodworking, arts and crafts, nature items, sewing projects or food items. Residents must enter their projects in the Expo Center from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5.
Residents with questions on the “Grandma/Grandpa and Me!” contest may call Carol Bley at 402-234-5079.
* The sixth competition is the special quilt block contest. This year’s contest is for a quilt block made of autumn colors. Each block must measure 12 1/2 inches square and be enclosed in a ziploc-style bag.
Residents may enter as many special quilt blocks as they want, but each one must be a different pattern. Residents are also encouraged to donate their quilt blocks to the fair so they will appear in the 2019 raffle quilt.
* The seventh contest is the special recycled denim competition. Residents may enter up to three items made from recycled denim. Items that have been entered in previous Cass County Fair contests are not eligible. Entries may be dropped off at the Expo Center from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5.
* The eighth event is the special Nebraska sports theme contest. This was introduced in 2017 and attracted many entries. Area residents are invited to showcase their enthusiasm for any high school or college team in Nebraska.
Entries may consist of all types of creative artwork including wood, plastics, paper, fabrics, fibers, paint and photos. Residents may enter up to three items. Contest organizers will collect entries at the Expo Center from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5.
* The ninth event is a short essay and picture contest. Children are invited to share their thoughts about a grandparent or special senior friend through words and a hand-drawn picture of that person.
An entry packet will be available at the Cass County Fair Office from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5. The office is located inside the north doors of the Expo Building. Packets will also be available online at www.cassfair.com/grandparent.
Residents must turn in their packets at the same location in the Expo Building by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8. There will be three age divisions: ages 0-5, 6-9 and 10-12.
* The tenth contest involves special religious items. Residents may submit a variety of religious-themed artwork and crafts into the contest. Event categories include small and large needlework, wall hanging or bell pull, pillow, picture, plastic canvas, latch hook, beads/sequins, textile painting, puzzle, knitted item, crocheted item, paint-by-number, wreath and miscellaneous.
Contest officials will not accept any items that feature Santa Claus or Mrs. Claus, elves, sleigh, reindeer or dressed Easter bunnies. Prizes include $20 for first place, $10 for second place, $5 for third place and $3 for fourth place. All items may be entered in the Expo Center from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5.
* The 11th contest involves all holiday items. This event covers all holidays such as Christmas, Easter, Independence Day, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving.
Residents may enter any type of creative arts in the contest. Examples include wood, plastics, paper, fabrics, fibers, paint and photos. Entries may be submitted at the Expo Center from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5.
* The 12th contest is the planted whiskey barrel liner event. Residents may pick up barrel liners at the Cass County Extension Office. They may either purchase a liner for $12 or put a $12 deposit on a liner at the office.
All liners will be placed in whiskey barrels, and the barrels will then be placed around the Cass County Fairgrounds after judging takes place. Contest categories include most creative use of materials, bee loving and all foliage. Prizes include $30 for first place, $10 for second place and $5 for third place.
Residents can enter their barrels on the north side of the Expo Building on two dates. They can either submit them from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, or 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7.
* The 13th contest involves decorated baskets. All baskets may or may not contain edible foods, but they must include a list of all contents. Categories include holiday, special occasions and miscellaneous. Residents must enter their baskets from 1:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Expo Center kitchen.
* The 14th contest is the casserole contest. Residents must enter their casseroles at the Expo Center kitchen from 5:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8. Judging will take place at 6 p.m. and will be open to the public. Recipes must be included with each entry.
Casserole categories this year will include vegetable, beef, pork, fish, Mexican, chicken and eggs/breakfast.
* The 15th special contest is the best appetizer event. Residents may bring their entries to the Expo Center kitchen at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Judging will take place at 5 p.m. and will be open to the public. Recipes must be included with each entry.
Appetizer categories this year include meat, vegetable, fruit, sweet items, cheese and miscellaneous.
* The 16th event is the special pumpkin pie contest. Residents may enter their pumpkin pies at the Expo Center kitchen from 6:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Judging will take place at 7 p.m. and will be open to the public.
All entries must be a traditional one-crust pumpkin pie. Recipes for both the pie and crust must be included with each entry. There will be a $50 prize for first place.
* The 17th special showcase will be the pie contest. Residents may bring their pies to the Expo Center kitchen from 6:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Judging will take place at 7 p.m. and will be open to the public. Recipes for both the pie and crust must be included with each entry.
This year’s pie contest categories include apple, apricot, cherry, peach, pear, pineapple, raisin, strawberry, miscellaneous berries, rhubarb, pecan, pumpkin, lemon, custard and miscellaneous. Contact Carol Bley at 402-234-5079 for additional contest rules.
* The 18th special contest is the potato contest. Residents must bring their entries to the Expo Center kitchen from 6:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10. Judging will take place at 7 p.m. and will be open to the public. Recipes must be included with each entry.
Categories for the 2018 potato contest include potato salad, potato casserole, baked item, dressed potato and miscellaneous.
* The 19th event is the special creative dessert contest. Residents must enter a dessert that has all homemade components. Contest officials ask that no purchased decorations be placed with the dessert.
Residents may enter their creative desserts from 1:30-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the Expo Center kitchen. Judging will take place at 2 p.m. and will be open to the public. Judges will evaluate each entry based on creativity, appearance and flavor.
* The 20th competition is the special cookie contest. This year’s variety of special cookie is snickerdoodle. Residents must place three cookies on a small plate or in a plastic bag and bring them to the Expo Center kitchen from 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. Judging will take place at 11 a.m. and will be open to the public.
Recipes must be included with each entry. All entries must indicate whether they are from an adult or youth (ages 6-16). All youth must enter their actual age on a tag.
* The 21st special event is the cupcake contest. Residents may bring cupcakes to the Expo Center kitchen from 12:30-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. Judging will take place at 1 p.m. and will be open to the public.
Residents may bring two cupcakes for tasting and judging and two cupcakes for a display. Entries may feature small props to tell the cupcake’s “story” at the contest. Cupcakes may be included in cupcake paper but it is not required. If cupcake paper is used, a standard paper size of approximately three inches is requested. All recipes must be submitted with each entry.