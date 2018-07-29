WEEPING WATER – Cass County Fair officials have booked many types of entertainment for their Saturday night showcases over the years.
The 2018 festivities will feature a ranch rodeo with plenty of bulls and broncos.
Mayfield Horse Company will journey to the Cass County Fairgrounds for a 7 p.m. show at the pulling track on Saturday, Aug. 11. The Seward-based business presents more than 30 rodeos every year at venues across the Midwest. Mayfield Horse Company representative Fred Huffman said he is looking forward to adding Cass County to that schedule this summer.
“I’m really excited about coming to Cass County,” Huffman said. “The Cass County Fair is one of the nicest fairs out there, and they get spectacular crowds for all of their events. I know that we’re going to be able to bring great entertainment to a place that is very welcoming and appreciative.”
Cowboys from Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Nevada, Utah and several Canadian provinces will take part in the Cass County show. They will compete in events such as ranch bronc riding, mini-bronc riding and mini-bullriding. There will also be opportunities for local residents to participate in a wild-cow milking contest inside the ring.
Huffman is a retired bullfighter who currently serves as rodeo announcer for Mayfield Horse Company. He said the top goal of the group is to give people a chance to enjoy the sport of rodeo in an uplifting setting.
“We’re in the business of providing family entertainment,” Huffman said. “We have a lot of amazing riders who can do some really athletic feats, and it’s very exciting from that standpoint. We also provide pageantry and humor into the whole show, and I think that just adds another layer to something that’s already good to begin with. It’s a fun show.”
Mid-States Rodeo Association and Western States Ranch Rodeo Association have both given their seals of approval to Mayfield Horse Company. The WSRRA has listed the ranch bronc riding portion of the Cass County Fair show as a sanctioned event on its 2018 tour.
Huffman said many of the horses that will be involved in the local show have traveled to large rodeos across the country. He said they will provide a serious challenge for cowboys who attempt to ride them during the evening.
“It’s going to take a lot of skill to be able to stay on these animals, because they are top-notch horses,” Huffman said. “These are horses that are going to lunge forward and kick their feet up and get almost in a vertical position. There’s going to be a lot of good action.”
Huffman said the evening will also include a calf scramble for children. He said he has enjoyed watching that activity in previous Mayfield Horse Company rodeos because of the excitement kids have displayed in the arena.
“It’s so much fun to see the kids go out there because you know how much work they’ve put into this,” Huffman said. “It’s a sport, but it’s also a way of life. These kids learn how to raise and respect these animals and pick up great values such as perseverance and commitment. I really admire what they’re able to do at such a young age, and they’re going to continue doing great things as they get older. They’re the future of our profession.”
The Mayfield Horse Company rodeo will be the opening event at the pull track that evening. A live music concert is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.