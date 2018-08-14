PLATTSMOUTH – A Nehawka man will spend 90 days in jail for committing his third lifetime DUI offense in Cass County last fall.
Chad C. Chandler, 42, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for sentencing on two charges. He issued a plea earlier this year to one Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. He also pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor of attempted violation of ignition interlock device.
Chandler was on probation in Sarpy County for his second DUI at the time of the latest incident Oct. 4. Cass County authorities pulled him over after Chandler displayed signs of intoxication on the road. A breath test later confirmed he had a blood-alcohol content level above the legal limit of .08.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court he felt Chandler was not a suitable candidate for probation. He said he had taken a long time to decide on his recommendation because Chandler was going through a difficult family situation at the time. Sunde said he felt jail was appropriate because of Chandler’s history of DUI offenses.
“I think he doesn’t believe the rules apply to him,” Sunde said. “He’s endangering the public and he hasn’t learned anything from his past behavior.”
Defense attorney Patrick Dunn told the court his client had made substantial progress in his alcohol treatment over the past ten months. Dunn said Chandler was attending moral recognition therapy classes and had enrolled in a chemical dependency program. He was also working at a job that provided health insurance for his family.
“In the ten months that I’ve known him, he’s done everything in his power to change himself,” Dunn said. “He is a better person now than when I met him.”
Judge Michael Smith told Chandler he was encouraged to hear about his progress. Smith said jail was appropriate because of the current charges and Chandler’s past DUI incidents.
Smith ordered Chandler to serve 90 days in Cass County Jail on both charges. His driver’s license will be suspended for 15 years and he must pay a $1,000 fine. Chandler will begin serving his sentence the morning of Aug. 20. Smith said he would be willing to grant a work release permit to Chandler because of his family situation.