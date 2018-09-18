PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a 2019 fiscal year operating budget that calls for a reduction in the tax levy and possibly lower county taxes.
“County taxes should go down due to decrease in the county levy,” said Richard Wassinger, county treasurer. “The county levy is going down one and a half cents.”
The board’s vote followed a public hearing in which nobody spoke. The approved budget is for the fiscal year that started this past July and runs through next June 30.
The total approved budget is $36,718,933 with the general operating funds and the roads department taking up the majority of that. The total approved amount going into the general fund is $21,983,242, while $9,636,098 will go into the roads department fund bringing the total amount from these funds to $31,619,340. In comparison, last year’s amount is $29,476,286.
Approximately $4.5 million will be going to bridge replacements.
The county’s valuation increased to $3,580,123,104 from $3,472,183,485, a 3.1 percent increase. Nevertheless, the approved total levy is .372490 per hundred dollars of valuation, a reduction from this year of .015857 per hundred dollars.
Departments came in slightly more in funding than last year’s budget because of a 3 percent increase in employee wages, according to Wassinger.
Approximately $1 million can be transferred from the inheritance tax fund to help with road projects to maintain a lower levy, Wassinger said.
He stressed that this is just the county’s portion of a property owner’s tax bill that also includes city, school and other funding entities.
Board members seemed pleased with the new budget.
“I was very satisfied,” said Chairman Dan Henry.
Jim Peterson added, “I thought the process went smoothly.”