PLATTSMOUTH – An Elmwood woman who stole hundreds of lottery tickets from a local convenience store pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning.
Linda L. Hanson, 40, accepted a plea bargain during her appearance in Cass County District Court. Hanson pled guilty to one Class IV felony charge of theft-shoplifting $1,500 to $5,000. She also agreed to pay $3,899.33 of restitution to Elmwood Convenience Store. The state will recommend probation as part of the plea agreement in order for her to pay that amount.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Hanson had been working at Elmwood Convenience Store when the thefts took place. He said authorities were able to use evidence that stretched from Dec. 17 to Jan. 7 for their investigation.
Court records show Hanson took lottery tickets 194 times from Elmwood Convenience Store. She then took them to both of the Casey’s General Store locations in Eagle to try to validate them.
Employees at both Casey’s stores told investigators Hanson had been bringing an unusually large number of tickets to them. They said she sometimes visited the stores two or three times per day to validate the tickets.
Fedde said an Elmwood Convenience Store manager became suspicious about Hanson’s activities and contacted Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Deputies were on site when Hanson was fired Jan. 7. Nebraska Department of Revenue officials also became involved with the investigation because the state was losing revenue from the stolen tickets.
Fedde said Hanson took a total of $3,660 of lottery tickets from the store. She also stole merchandise totaling $239.33. Many of these items were cigarettes.
Hanson is participating in a pre-trial release program. The court set a sentencing date of Nov. 26.