A Bellevue couple out for a pleasant boat ride on the Missouri River Friday afternoon had to be rescued by Plattsmouth rescue personnel after their boat suddenly stopped in the river.
Zack Conn said carburetor issues and a dead battery were the problems. His passenger, Laura Anderson, said, "We just kept floating. We were so thankful when they arrived."
They called the Nebraska State Patrol for help and the patrol notified Plattsmouth of the situation. A rescue boat went out and towed the disabled boat back to Plattsmouth Missouri River dock shortly before 5:30 p.m.