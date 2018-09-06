PLATTSMOUTH – The opening night of the 2018 Plattsmouth Harvest Festival yielded plenty of smiles as area residents watched the coronation of several royal members.
A crowd gathered at the Grand Stage on Main Street Thursday evening for the annual coronation ceremony. Residents welcomed 2018 Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Queen Dani Schreiber and 2018 Plattsmouth Harvest Festival King Thomas Beckman. They also applauded new Lords and Ladies of the Realm during knighting ceremonies.
The evening began with the appearance of 2017 Queen Gracie Kliegl and 2017 King George Blessing III. Both spoke to the crowd and said they were pleased to represent the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival at dozens of events throughout the past year.
Three Ladies of the Realm then walked to the stage to be knighted by royal members. Benne Jo Speck, Pat Meisinger and Stacie Kragness were honored with Ladies of the Realm medallions.
Speck is a 1981 Plattsmouth High School graduate who has been involved in many community activities. She is a Past Matron of the Home Chapter #189 Order of the Eastern Star and has many ties to the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival. Her father Jay Speck was the 1983 King and her mother Sheila is a Lady of the Realm and a past Grand Marshal.
Meisinger has lived in Plattsmouth since the early 1960s. She served as Cass County Register of Deeds for 20 years and has volunteered with groups such as the Plattsmouth Band Parents Association, Cass County Historical Society, Plattsmouth Conservancy, Rotary Club and Plattsmouth Public Library Foundation.
Kragness graduated from North Dakota State University and came to Plattsmouth in 1998. She has worked for Plattsmouth State Bank since 2008 and currently supervises all bank tellers there. She is a member of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and has spent many hours volunteering with multiple organizations.
Three Lords of the Realm followed them to the stage for their induction ceremonies. Bill Dudek, Jerrod Nielsen and Brian Wagner were honored with Lords of the Realm medallions.
Dudek joined the United States Air Force as a military firefighter in 1989 and served in both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He joined the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department in 1997 and has served as a civilian firefighter at Offutt Air Force Base since 1998. He is currently first assistant chief in Plattsmouth and assistant chief at Offutt Air Force Base.
Nielsen is a 1995 graduate of Plattsmouth High School and owns and operates Nielsen Sign and Design in town. He has coached wrestling in Plattsmouth for 18 years and is currently assistant wrestling coach at PHS. He has participated in Plattsmouth Harvest Festival activities for many years. His grandfather Russell Nielsen was the 1992 King and his mother Susie Dietrich Nielsen was the 1975 Queen.
Wagner grew up in Plattsmouth and is currently water plant operator for the Plattsmouth Water Department. He has worked for the city for 18 years and holds his EMT license with the Plattsmouth Rescue Department. He has served with the rescue squad for 13 years and was the inaugural recipient of the Fay Jose Memorial Award.
The crowd then watched as Beckman made his way to the stage to be crowned as the 2018 Plattsmouth Harvest Festival King. Beckman is a Mynard native who graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1962.
Beckman worked for both Nebraska Public Power District and Offutt Air Force Base as a high voltage electrician. He became a deputy sheriff with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in 1984 and spent 15 years with the law enforcement agency. He became supervisor for the reserve deputy program and was a road patrol supervisor and public relations officer. He retired in 1999 and began working as a part-time reserve officer with the Plattsmouth Police Department in 2000.
Beckman has also been a longtime member of both the Plattsmouth Rescue Squad and Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department. He served on the fire department for 25 years and was president, vice president and assistant chief. He spent 21 years with the rescue department and became a nationally-registered EMT. Beckman has also served on the Plattsmouth Board of Education and Plattsmouth Park Board.
Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Princesses Johanna Burke, Marisa Sunderman, Madison Parshall and Lydia Cole then received applause as they walked to the stage. All four have compiled lengthy resumes of academic and community achievements.
The crowd then stood as Schreiber approached the stage to take part in her coronation ceremony. The 2018 Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Queen is the daughter of Chris Schreiber and the late Daniel Schreiber. She is a native of Eagle and graduated from Waverly High School in 2017.
Schreiber participated in show choir, band, FFA, cross country, soccer, drama club and Students Against Drunk Driving during her high school career. She currently attends Doane University and is majoring in biology and pre-veterinary medicine with a minor in leadership.
Schreiber plays soccer at Doane and is a member of the research team for Mycobacteriophage Genome Sequence in Crete. She is also a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society.