PLATTSMOUTH - Keep Cass County Beautiful is hosting an electronic recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon in Plattsmouth. The collection will take place at the east end of Main Street beyond the railroad tracks in downtown.
Materials to be accepted at no charge include computers, flat screen (non-CRT) monitors, desktops, laptops, tablets, printers, keyboards and mice, network equipment, servers, modems, cell phones, small appliances such as toasters, mixers, bread machines, vacuum cleaners, power tools, sound and video equipment, DVD players, microwaves and toner cartridges.
A fee will be charged for the following items: $1.50 per pound on alkaline batteries and all styles of televisions and monitors. CRT and flat screen items will be $20 up to 20 inch, $30 up to 30 inch, $40 up to 40 inch, $50 up to 50 inch and so on.
The collection is open to Cass County residents only and no commercial quantities, please. Assisting in this collection are the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, Cass County, the city of Plattsmouth and Cross Electronic Recycling.