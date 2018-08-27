A female skydiver escaped serious injury after she landed in a tree from a jump east of Weeping Water on Saturday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
Area authorities were notified around 4 p.m. about the incident that occurred one-half mile west of the old Brown Airport that is now owned by the Lincoln Parachute Club. Upon arrival, a female skydiver was found caught in a large tree about 60 to 65 feet above the ground.
Omaha Public Power District workers had to turn power off to overhead power lines to allow rescue personnel to reach the skydiver. An aerial ladder from the Plattsmouth Fire Department was extended to the skydiver and removed her from the tree. She was taken by the Weeping Water rescue personnel to a hospital, but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s department. Her name has not been released.
Besides the personnel from Weeping Water, Plattsmouth and the sheriff’s department, authorities from Manley, Murray, Avoca and the county’s EMA also responded.