Playgrounds aren’t meant to be only on land as visitors to the Louisville State Recreation Area are finding out.
A floating playground on Lake No. 2 opened Wednesday as part of a state effort for improvements at various parks.
Water activities in particular are popular now with kids, according to Michaela Ruhge, park employee
“Before this, the only thing that was water related here was the beach,” she said.
The playground offers a climbing wall, monkey bars, various slides, a trampoline, launch pad and more, Ruhge said.
It’s now open daily through Aug. 12 and only on weekends after that through the Labor Day weekend, possibly later depending on the weather, she said.
Admission is $18 for guests 13 and older, and $13 for youth 6 to 12 for a 90-minute play session. Children under 6 will not be admitted, and anyone using the playground must know how to swim. There are three sessions each day – 12 noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. - and guests are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the session they want to attend to sign waivers and be fitted for park-issued life jackets that are required. People 18 and under must have a parent with them when signing waivers.
The playground has a capacity of 100, Ruhge said.
The playground was completed as part of the new Venture Parks concept bringing new and unique features to four parks along the Platte River, including Louisville SRA. The park is located at 15810 Nebraska Highway 50, Louisville.