LOUISVILLE – The enjoyment of a new gazebo, the hand clappin’, shoe steppin’ beat from local entertainers and the delicacies of a Hawaiian Luau without the need for airfare highlighted the annual Assisted Living Week at the Louisville Care Community.
“It was better this year,” said Brenda Gilfert on all the many activities.
Held every year around this time, National Assisted Living Week aims to create more awareness to this type of care available and the services and dedicated staff involved. This year’s theme was `Capture the Moment.’
The events at the center, 410 W. Fifth St., began on Sept. 9 at its grand picnic for resident and staff family members. The highlight was the dedication of the new 20-foot by 20-foot covered gazebo funded from area individuals and businesses, along with a $25,000 grant from the Ash Grove Foundation. The entertainment was provided by South Omaha’s own Johnny Ray Gomez with his accordion music and polka songs.
“The weather cooperated and we had a grand picnic,” said Gilfert, the center’s assistant office manager.
The following day, the center presented Sister Rita from the Mercy Sisters of Omaha for a talk called `Celebrate Life.’ Then on Tuesday, the Merrymaker’s Billy Troy entertained the residents.
Wednesday’s weekly happy hour was turned into a Hawaiian luau with sangria and fruit skewers, pigs in a blanket and little smokies for appetizers.
Thursday’s highlight was a pie eating contest with residents and staff participating with prizes for the fastest pie eater. More music was provided Friday afternoon by Pat and Steve Houston, the `Houston Solution’ from Weeping Water.
The week ended on Saturday with a pizza party to view the University of Nebraska football game on a new big screen television.
“ The moment was captured by all this week,” Gilfert said.