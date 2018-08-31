LOUISVILLE – A new business has opened in the downtown section, which pleases city officials.
“It’s always great to have new businesses open up,” said Mayor Roger Behrns.
Terri Scholting, president of the local chamber, B.U.I.L.D., added, “It’s exciting and it should complement our other shops and boutiques.”
They were referring to the Humble Hive Furniture Store in the building where the former Main Street Café was located at 221 Main St.
“It brings another store into the mix and should bring more people into town,” Behrns said.
The furniture store is owned by three women – Stacy Fahrenbruch, Julie Zielinski and Julie Latenser. They opened it several weeks ago and will have a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m . Friday, Sept. 14.
“Everyone has been supportive,” Fahrenbruch said.
The skill of the three owners is to bring new life back to old furniture.
“We repurpose it in a new way,” Fahrenbruch said.
They go to estate sales and other buying opportunities to find good, quality pieces to repurpose, even customizing them, she said.
“We tend to go for older pieces,” Fahrenbruch said. “We also find vintage house accessories.”
The store is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I think they will do well,” Behrns said.