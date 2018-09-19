PLATTSMOUTH – Nebraska is being recognized as a great place to live and for doing business with, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Speaking to the Plattsmouth Rotary Club on Wednesday, Ricketts mentioned that the U.S. News and World Report magazine earlier this year listed Nebraska as the 7th best overall state with other publications and organizations ranking the state well in many categories.
On the business front, Nebraska is now the country’s largest beef export state, Ricketts said, with 56 percent of the beef going to China coming from here.
He credited four steps his administration has pursued in improving Nebraska’s quality of life.
The first step is developing people, which have included a new grant program for partnering non-profit companies and schools to bring more awareness of good paying jobs to middle-school students, he said.
Another step is to ensure the state is business-friendly and, among other things, his administration has cut red tape so that businesses can start investing in their future sooner, Ricketts said.
To better manage the state’s budget is also important, he added.
“We have reduced the growth of government spending,” Ricketts said, mentioning the most recent budget called for just 0.5 percent spending growth. To control spending is the best way to provide property tax relief, he added.
The fourth step has involved promoting the positive qualities of Nebraska, including agriculture.
“We’ve got to find markets overseas to grow our No. 1 industry. We do promote ourselves nationally, also.”
Ricketts, the state’s 40th governor, is seeking re-election to a second term this year against Democratic State Sen. Bob Krist.