UNION – One of Cass County’s oldest orchards received a visit from several of the state’s senior politicians Thursday afternoon.
Wostrel Family’s Union Orchard hosted multiple delegates from Lincoln for an afternoon of information. The group included Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman and Nebraska State Senator Robert Clements. They traveled to southeastern Cass County for the final stop on the day’s Ag Adventures Tour.
Union Orchard representative Chris Gress led a hayrack tour of the orchard for the opening 20 minutes. He guided the group past thousands of cherry, peach and apple trees and scores of grapevines, rhubarb plants, strawberry patches and asparagus crops. They then spent time inside the main processing facility to learn more about the business.
Wostrel Family’s Union Orchard has been operating for more than a century. The agricultural producer is located southeast of Union on the Otoe County border.
The Ag Adventures Tour included three other spots in eastern Nebraska. The delegation visited Wenninghoff Farm in Omaha, Brickway Brewery and Distillery in Omaha’s Old Market and Soaring Wings Vineyard and Brewery in Springfield.