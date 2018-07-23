PLATTSMOUTH – A man who allegedly stole several guns and a Lexus car and then drove into Cass County will remain in jail on his current bond level.
Aidan S. Lowry, 24, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. Lowry was arrested June 23 and has remained in Cass County Jail since then. His current bond level is $50,000, 10 percent.
Lowry was charged with five counts after an alleged incident on Highway 50 near Weeping Water. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped him near Havelock Avenue at 3:18 p.m. for speeding in a 2013 Lexus RX350.
The deputy conducted a background check and discovered the car had been reported stolen from Sarpy County on June 21. Authorities also found two loaded handguns in the car. Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court the handguns had allegedly been taken from locations in Sarpy County and Harrison County, Iowa.
The state has charged Lowry with a Class IIA felony of theft-receiving stolen property-more than $5,000. Prosecutors have also charged him with a pair of Class IIA felonies of possession of a stolen firearm, and they have issued a Class IV felony of criminal possession of two to three financial transaction devices. Lowry is also facing a Class IV felony count of possession of burglar’s tools.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce the bond from its $50,000 level. She said Lowry would be enrolled in a halfway house if he was released. She said he had no felony convictions in his criminal history and had started an early intervention program for treatment.
Bear said Lowry had lived in Nebraska for five months prior to his arrest. He lived in Billings, Mont., prior to moving to the Midwest.
Palm told the court he felt the bond should remain the same. He said he was concerned about the potential of Lowry to leave the state because of his lack of family connections in Nebraska. He said Lowry had a previous domestic violence conviction in Montana and had failed to appear twice for court hearings there.
Judge Michael Smith ruled the bond would remain at $50,000, 10 percent. He said he felt the seriousness of the current charges merited a large bond.
Lowry took part in a Cass County Court hearing July 12. The case was bound over to district court after the preliminary hearing. Lowry is scheduled to be arraigned in district court Aug. 6.