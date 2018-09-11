PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Harvest Festival officials were hoping Saturday night’s Grand Parade would provide plenty of memories for local residents.
They were pleased to see those dreams turn into reality by the end of the evening.
Hundreds of people lined Main Street to watch the 70-minute parade on the third day of the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival. More than 65 entries from across Cass County and eastern Nebraska participated in the event. The audience watched bands, student groups, businesses, churches and other civic organizations march along the parade route.
Plattsmouth Harvest Festival volunteer Terry Little said he felt the parade matched the 2018 PHF theme of “A September to Remember.” Little and Keith Roby shared public announcing duties on the grand stage for the event.
“We had a lot of great participation from many different communities,” Little said. “We had probably about the same amount of fire and rescue squads as we’ve had in years past, which is a really good thing, and the Shriners are always a good hit for the crowd. The Salem Stepping Saints were fantastic too. They’ve been a mainstay here for a number of years and the crowd really likes their talents in both dancing and drumming.”
Little said the calm weather and the overall community spirit helped create a positive turnout for the 6 p.m. parade. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln football game ended around that time, and people went from watching their televisions to viewing live action on Main Street.
“The Husker game might have kept away part of the crowd at the beginning, but I could see more and more people coming downtown as the parade went on,” Little said. “I thought it was a good crowd.”
Operators and sponsors of several floats earned prizes for their work creating entries that followed the PHF theme. St. John the Baptist School received the Grand Overall Award, King and Queen’s Choice Award and Best Use of Corn Award for a float that featured a green football field with a red Nebraska helmet on it. Cornstalks were placed behind a goalpost and children appeared as cheerleaders at the back portion of the float.
Plattsmouth State Bank earned the Best Commercial Entry prize for a float that focused on the theme of Nebraska football. It included a green field with a large brown football in the middle. The back of the float was a scoreboard that showed the home team winning 52-0.
Murray Presbyterian Church collected the Best Non-Commercial Entry honor for a float that featured a cutout of the church building and a sign commemorating the congregation’s 120th anniversary. A large array of cornstalks were also placed on the float.
Nebraska Masonic Home received the Best in Theme prize for a float that featured children sitting in front of a red barn. The float was decorated with an apple tree, picket fence, cornstalks and colorful leaves.
Many Plattsmouth Community Schools students appeared in the parade. Plattsmouth High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets, PHS marching band members and the Plattsmouth Community Middle School marching band all participated in the event.
The Tangier Shriners had numerous entries in the parade and emergency vehicles from several Cass County towns took part in the event. The parade concluded with the Salem Stepping Saints of Omaha. The drill team stopped in the middle of the street several times to perform for the crowd.