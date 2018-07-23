LOUISVILLE – A Lincoln woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Louisville this past weekend has been cited for the crime.
Lincoln police officers made contact with Kortny Francis, 23, on Sunday. They issued her a citation for leaving the scene of an accident. The collision took place at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday in Louisville.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Louisville Rescue personnel and Cass County Emergency Management Agency paramedics all responded to the intersection of Maple Street and 6th Street in Louisville. They learned Francis had fled the area after striking another vehicle.
CCSO deputies said Omaha resident Brandon Meyer, 32, was at a stop sign on 6th Street and was waiting for the intersection to clear before entering Maple Street. Several witnesses said Francis struck Meyer’s vehicle when she was making a righthand turn from Maple Street. Witnesses said Francis then continued west on 6th Street and turned north on Main Street at a high rate of speed.
Meyer was able to view the license plate number of the other vehicle and gave it to CCSO deputies. Local authorities learned Francis was the owner of the car, and they passed that information along to Lincoln police.
Authorities recovered vehicle debris at the collision scene. They also found vehicle debris on Highway 50 near the intersection of East Park Highway.
Medical personnel arrived on scene to check Meyer’s young son for any possible injuries. Meyer and his son were wearing seat belts and safety devices at the time. Deputies said none of the car’s occupants reported injuries at the scene.
In addition to the speed of Francis’ vehicle, deputies said they are also investigating the possibility of mobile phone usage as an additional factor in the collision.