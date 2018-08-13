WEEPING WATER – Many Nebraska residents began tilling the fertile soil found in Cass County when they arrived in the area more than a century ago.
Their dedication to the agricultural lifestyle bore fruit Friday night in the form of prestigious statewide awards.
Four local families secured their places in Cass County agricultural history during an event held at the Cass County Fair. A crowd gathered in the Open Air Auditorium for the presentation of Nebraska Heritage Farm Family and Nebraska Pioneer Farm Family honors. The AKSARBEN Foundation, Nebraska Farm Bureau, Cass County Farm Bureau and Nebraska Association of Fair Managers sponsored the awards.
The audience honored Nebraska farm families who have consecutively held ownership of land in the same family for either 100 or 150 years. Three local families who reached the century mark of ownership received the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Family Award. One family who reached 150 years of consecutive ownership received the Nebraska Heritage Farm Family Award.
Longtime Cass County resident Roger Wehrbein presided over Friday night’s event. He told the audience that everyone who accepted the awards had reached significant milestones.
“This is a special honor that everyone is receiving tonight,” Wehrbein said. “It’s becoming more and more difficult to keep farms in the family, so to have families reach 100 and 150 years is a great achievement.”
Hopp Family
Organizers began the evening by honoring members of the Hopp Family for maintaining two farms for 100 years in the western portion of Cass County. The family of Blanche Hopp, Mike and Kim Hopp Scholting and David Hopp received the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Family honors.
Wehrbein read a brief history of both farms to the crowd. Family members began operating the first farm in 1904 and the second location in 1916. Blanche Hopp, Mike and Kim Scholting and David Hopp currently operate the 1904 farm. Blanche Hopp and Mike and Kim Scholting also run the 1916 farm.
“They take pride in doing this,” Wehrbein said. “They have done a great job with their operations.”
Woitzel Family
Members of the Woitzel Family were the second group to receive a Nebraska Pioneer Farm Family Award. Organizers honored Lori Allington, Linda Tucker, James Woitzel and Joseph Woitzel for their work with the farm. Lori and Randy Allington of Marion, Iowa, accepted the engraved plaque on behalf of the family.
Wehrbein said August and Albert Woitzel began operating the farm in 1903. The 149-acre property has produced a variety of crops since then.
Allgayer Family
Organizers presented their third Nebraska Pioneer Farm Family Award to the family of Louie and Suzanne Allgayer. A large number of family members accepted the honor in front of the auditorium stage. Marlene Ostrander read a statement of thanks on behalf of the entire family to organizers.
“We are proud of our heritage,” Ostrander said.
Wehrbein said area residents had cultivated crops on the current Allgayer property since 1864. Family members purchased the farm in 1918 and have maintained ownership for the past century.
Halmes Family
The final award of the evening went to members of the Halmes Family. Organizers recognized them for 150 years of continuous family ownership with a Nebraska Heritage Farm Family Award. They joined approximately 75 other families across Nebraska who have received the prestigious honor since 2014.
Robert and Marilyn Halmes, Nicholas Halmes and Ellen Halmes were designated as honorees for this year’s awards presentation. Multiple other family members joined them at the auditorium.
Nicholas Halmes purchased 200 acres five miles west of Plattsmouth along Ashland Road in April 1867. He expanded his property to more than 1,000 acres by 1888 and planted a large orchard that included many types of berries and fruits. Wehrbein said family members ran a cow-milking operation on the property for 126 years.
Wehrbein told the crowd at the conclusion of the awards show that Cass County Fair organizers were eager to host another event for local families in 2019.
“If you know of anyone who has maintained a family farm for at least 100 years, tell them about this program and let us know about it,” Wehrbein said. “We want to be able to share their stories with other people because it’s quite a feat to reach this length of family ownership.”