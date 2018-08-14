PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County resident who was carrying multiple items of drug paraphernalia in his car entered a plea to a felony charge Monday morning.
Greenwood resident Jeremy G. King, 41, accepted a plea bargain during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to one Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. He also agreed to plead guilty to one charge of violation of protection order in Cass County Court later this week.
The state will not file any additional charges against King for failing to appear at earlier hearings. Prosecutors also said they would recommend the sentences for both charges be served at the same time.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court King fled a convenience store in Elmwood without paying for gas on May 27, 2015. A gas station employee identified both King and the vehicle and alerted authorities about the theft.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned Lancaster County officials had issued a warrant for King’s arrest due to a child support violation. They went to his residence on 202nd Street near Greenwood and found him in his car.
Palm said authorities discovered a syringe, glass pipe and baggie filled with a white substance in the vehicle. The baggie contained .29 grams of a drug. State crime lab employees later confirmed the substance was methamphetamine.
King had been scheduled to take part in court proceedings in Cass County soon after the incident. He was later arrested in Iowa for a felony charge of unauthorized possession of offensive weapons. He spent time at Clarinda Correctional Facility before being released in June.
Authorities in Polk County, Iowa, arrested King July 9 and transported him to Cass County Jail to face the local charges. A warrant for King’s arrest had been in place in Cass County since April 2016.
King remains lodged in Cass County Jail. Sentencing in the district court case will take place Oct. 1.