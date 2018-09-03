PLATTSMOUTH – Authorities took two people to Cass County Jail late Friday afternoon after they were allegedly driving stolen vehicles in Schilling Wildlife Management Area.
Plattsmouth police officers and Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the wildlife refuge at 5 p.m. after local citizens reported suspicious activity. Authorities learned Plattsmouth residents Harley Pyron, 43, and Tasha Johnson, 31, were riding all-terrain vehicles in the area. They stopped Pyron and Johnson and spoke to them about the ATVs.
Deputies and police located two ATVs at the scene. They conducted background checks on the vehicles and learned one of them had been reported stolen from the Linder Lakes area on Aug. 30. Deputies said the owner of the second ATV is unknown at this time.
Authorities also located methamphetamine in the storage compartment of one of the ATVs. They arrested both Pyron and Johnson and transported them to Cass County Jail.
Pyron has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. Johnson has been charged with possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. Dates for preliminary hearings in Cass County Court will be set later this week.