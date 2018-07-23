WEEPING WATER – Local farmers and ranchers will have an opportunity to place their names on the ballot for spots on a Cass County agriculture committee.
Cass County producers will be able to submit nominations for the Cass County Farm Service Agency (FSA) Committee through Aug. 1. Dan Nannen, who serves as United States Department of Agriculture FSA Executive Director for Cass County, said farmers and ranchers may nominate either themselves or others as candidates for the local committee.
“The Aug. 1 deadline is quickly approaching,” Nannen said. “If you know of a great candidate or want to nominate yourself to serve on your local county committee, visit your FSA office before the deadline to submit the nomination form. I especially encourage the nomination of beginning farmers and ranchers as well as women and minorities. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in your county.”
To be eligible to serve on the Cass County FSA Committee, nominees must participate or cooperate in an agency-administered program. They must also reside in the local administrative area where the current year’s election is being held.
The 2018 election for the Cass County FSA Committee will be held in Local Administrative Area (LAA) 3. This includes the townships of Plattsmouth, West Rock Bluffs, East Rock Bluffs, Nehawka and Liberty.
The Cass County FSA Committee is a three-member board that meets at least once per month. The group may also meet more often if needed. All of the board’s members are local farmers and ranchers who are elected by other Cass County producers. They guide the delivery of multiple farm programs at the local level.
Committee members make decisions on disaster and conservation programs, emergency services, programs for commodity price supports and loans, county office employment and other agricultural issues. Members serve three-year terms and play roles in the day-to-day operations of the Cass County FSA.
All nominees must sign the nomination form FSA-669A in order to be eligible for the committee. All nomination forms for the 2018 election must be postmarked or received in the Cass County FSA office by Aug. 1. The Cass County FSA office is located at 5508 144th Street in Weeping Water.
Ballots will be mailed to all eligible voters by Nov. 5. They are due back to the local USDA service centers by Dec. 3. The newly-elected Cass County FSA Committee members will take the oath of office Jan. 1, 2019.
Nomination forms are available at http://www.fsa.usda.gov/elections. Additional information and eligibility requirements are available either at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections or www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Nebraska/index.