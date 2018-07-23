PLATTSMOUTH – Several area residents entered pleas to drug charges Monday morning in Cass County District Court.
Beaver Lake resident Gage M. Dixon, 20, took part in the day’s first hearing. Dixon pled guilty to one Class I misdemeanor of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. The plea bargain did not contain any sentencing recommendations.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Dixon had been traveling in a car with a female co-defendant Feb. 22. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Beaver Lake for an initial report of suspicious behavior by the two people there. They learned Dixon and the female had left the area in their vehicle.
A CCSO deputy spotted them in their vehicle near Plattsmouth just after 12 p.m. Dixon and the female failed to signal a lane change and then began traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to stop the car and arrested both people. Dixon was in the passenger seat during the incident.
Fedde said authorities discovered drug residue in the vehicle. State crime lab employees later confirmed the substance was methamphetamine.
Dixon remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place Sept. 24.
Union resident Elizabeth A. Hermsen, 30, appeared in the day’s second drug-related case. She pled guilty to one Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.
The state agreed to dismiss a separate charge of possession of controlled substance-alprazolam in exchange for the plea. Prosecutors also agreed not to file any additional charges for alleged violations of failure to appear.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a CCSO deputy received a report of suspicious activity by Lake Waconda on Nov. 21, 2017. The deputy went to the north side of the lake and found Hermsen inside a parked car on the bank of the Missouri River. The deputy arrested her after discovering there was an active warrant for her out of Otoe County.
Palm said authorities noticed Hermsen was tightly holding an object that was in her front pocket. They were able to obtain the object and found it contained a clear plastic baggie with a white substance. The state crime lab later confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.
Hermsen remains free on bond. Sentencing will take place Sept. 24.
Gretna resident Dana M. Schilmoeller, 22, took part in the day’s third case. She pled guilty to one Class I misdemeanor of attempted possession of controlled substance-tetrahydrocannabinols.
Palm told the court a CCSO deputy stopped Schilmoeller on Highway 50 in Cass County at 8:37 p.m. Dec. 7, 2017. The deputy was preparing to issue a traffic violation to Schilmoeller before detecting the odor of marijuana. Schilmoeller admitted there was marijuana in the center console of the car.
The deputy searched the vehicle and discovered additional drug paraphernalia. The deputy also found a sports drink lid that contained a clear and waxy substance. Schilmoeller said she was unsure of what the substance was but knew it was marijuana-based. The state crime lab later confirmed the presence of THC on the lid.
Schilmoeller is free on bond. Defense attorney Julie Bear said her client had already taken a chemical dependency evaluation. Schilmoeller will be sentenced Sept. 24.