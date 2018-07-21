LINCOLN – Five Cass County natives planted seeds of their future agricultural careers at a recent statewide conference in Lincoln.
Jacob Drake, Charlie Knust, Sophia Svanda and Kate Zakaras all attended the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI) July 9-13. Matt Morton helped run the NAYI as a member of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council. Drake is from Murray, Knust is from Plattsmouth, Zakaras is from Weeping Water and Svanda and Morton are both from Nehawka.
The NAYI is a weeklong seminar for high school juniors and seniors from across the state. The goal of the conference is to help students learn more about career opportunities in agricultural fields. It includes workshops, networking with peers and industry leaders, professional development, motivational speakers, leadership opportunities and group activities.
There were 213 NAYI delegates this summer. They began the event with opening ceremonies and group meetings the evening of July 9. They then took part in multiple educational sessions the following day. These included animal production training classes, panel presentations and seminars on farm management decisions and agricultural communications. They spent the evening playing outdoor games on UN-L lawns.
The third day included speakers from the Nebraska Wheat Board, Nebraska Beef Council, Nebraska Pork Producers, Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Soybean Board, Midwest Dairy and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. A grand march of delegates took place that evening in conjunction with a state dinner at the Cornhusker Hotel.
The fourth day featured multiple panelists speaking about different careers in agriculture. Delegates toured various parts of campus and attended a college and career fair. They then took part in a street dance and yearbook signing.
The final morning included presentations from UN-L Emeritus Professor of Agricultural Economics Dr. Ron Hanson and motivational speaker Gus Gustafson. Delegates held final group meetings before leaving for home.
Drake, Knust, Svanda and Zakaras all entered the NAYI with extensive high school resumes. All have been active in either FFA or 4-H for many years. They have also taken part in academic activities, fine arts, sports and community organizations in their schools and hometowns.
Morton is majoring in agricultural and environmental sciences communication at UN-L. He is a member of both the Collegiate Farm Bureau and Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow groups at the university. He is also serving on the Communications and Social Media Committee of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council.
Morton is one of 21 NAYC members. In addition to organizing the NAYI, the group also participates in the Nebraska State FFA Convention, Urban Youth Farm Tour and Governor’s Ag Conference. Other NAYC members are from Ainsworth, Wakefield, Bertrand, Fullerton, DeWitt, Smithfield, Omaha, Gothenburg, Wisner, Lyons, Monroe, Fairfield, Howells, Raymond, Malmo, York, North Platte, Eustis and Eddyville.