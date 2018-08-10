WEEPING WATER – Eight Cass County residents played positive soundtracks Wednesday night with noteworthy performances at the local fairgrounds.
Students from across the area took part in the Cass County Fair Queen Contest at the Open Air Auditorium. Miss Alvo Sierra Umland, Miss Elmwood Danielle Neels, Miss Louisville Olivia Minchow, Miss Murdock Katrina Hansen, Miss Murray Sierra Chase, Miss Nehawka Sophia Svanda, Miss Plattsmouth Johanna Burke and Miss Weeping Water Faith Adams appeared on stage during the evening.
A pair of former Miss Cass County selections also participated in the event. 2017 Miss Cass County Sydney Keckler was introduced to the crowd and delivered a speech later in the contest. 2011 Miss Cass County Loxley Grafe-Drahn organized all of this year’s activities. These included a daytime luncheon and interview session and the evening pageant. She also invited a panel of three judges to evaluate each contestant.
Master of Ceremonies Brian Harvey began the event by introducing each young woman as they walked to their seats on stage. All eight candidates then gave speeches to the crowd that focused on this year’s Cass County Fair theme of “Country Days, American Ways.” Each speech lasted from three to five minutes.
Harvey called each young woman to the stage in a randomly-selected order. Neels was the first candidate to talk in front of the audience. Svanda, Umland, Adams, Burke, Minchow, Chase and Hansen followed her with their speeches.
The evening continued with the fishbowl question part of the contest. All eight candidates had to draw a random question out of a fishbowl and then deliver an answer on the spot. The questions dealt with a range of topics such as offering solutions to community and educational issues, how to deal with success on a professional basis and providing a self-description in three adjectives.
The panel of judges left the Open Air Auditorium at 8:19 p.m. to begin their deliberations. Keckler gave her speech and the candidates then entertained the crowd with a “Tell the Truth” game. Harvey then bought additional time by having candidates select people in the audience to answer fishbowl questions.
The three judges returned to the stage at 8:53 p.m. and presented their selections. Minchow was named Miss Cass County Princess and Svanda was named Miss Cass County Queen. Both beamed when their names were called. Keckler presented sashes and crowns to Minchow and Svanda at the conclusion of the contest.
Svanda is the daughter of Carey and Kelly Svanda and is a 2018 graduate of Conestoga High School. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in agricultural communications.
Minchow is the daughter of Matt Minchow and the late Margaret Minchow and is a 2018 graduate of Louisville High School. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in elementary education with a minor in music.
Svanda, Minchow, Adams, Burke, Chase, Hansen, Neels and Umland will all take part in various activities throughout the remaining days of the county fair. They will appear in Saturday night’s grand parade at the fairgrounds.