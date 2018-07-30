PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman will serve 12 months on probation for carrying methamphetamine inside her purse late last year.
Rachel L. Morehead, 22, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. She pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine in early June.
Plattsmouth police officers arrested Morehead at her Plattsmouth residence on Dec. 30, 2017. Sarpy County authorities had placed an active warrant for Morehead at the time.
Local authorities were booking Morehead into Cass County Jail when they spotted a small plastic container with white residue inside her purse. She told them the object had been previously used to store methamphetamine.
Authorities later found a small plastic baggie hidden inside Morehead’s bra. The baggie contained a substance that appeared to be illegal. A chemical test conducted at the state crime lab confirmed the substance was methamphetamine.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Morehead had started using marijuana as a minor and had moved to methamphetamine several years ago. He said the state was willing to recommend probation because Morehead indicated she wanted to overcome her addiction. He said placing her on probation would also provide her with many treatment services.
Defense attorney Angela Minahan asked the court to sentence her client to a term of time served without probation. She said Morehead believed she could accomplish her treatment goals without being on probation. She said Morehead had also spent the previous 68 days in jail.
Judge Michael Smith said probation was appropriate given Morehead’s young age and light criminal history. He ordered her to serve 12 months on probation. Morehead will be required to attend 12-step meetings and cognitive therapy sessions and complete an intensive outpatient treatment program. She will also be required to abstain from alcohol and drugs for the next year.