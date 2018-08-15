LOUISVILLE – Louisville community members dreamed about having a new elementary school playground for students to use for many years.
Those positive thoughts turned into a fun reality for many children during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday night.
The sounds of laughter and excitement filled Louisville Elementary School’s campus as children used the district’s new playground equipment for the first time. The ribbon-cutting event marked the culmination of a three-year project that created an expansive series of slides, swings and safe running spaces.
Louisville Elementary School Principal Cory Holl said he was thrilled to see students enjoy the purple-and-gold playground. He said children would have many opportunities to use the schoolyard park in the future.
“We are very excited about this,” Holl said. “We know this new playground will provide memories for current and future students.”
Holl was part of a playground committee that included teachers, maintenance and administrative staff, school board members and Louisville residents. The group felt a new playground was necessary to ensure safety for all children and to include more students with special needs. They began organizing fund-raisers and activities to help meet their goal on Nov. 10, 2015.
Holl said the entire community became involved in the project. Silent auctions at high school activities raised $11,000 over a three-year span, and many teachers and parents made personal donations to the playground fund. Holl said Ash Grove Cement Company presented a $35,000 gift and Roloff Construction provided many hours of in-kind contributions. The project finished earlier this year when residents reached their target amount of $320,000.
“We can’t express how grateful we are for each and every one of you,” Holl said.
Louisville officials contacted Crouch Recreation to design a playground that would accommodate children of all ages. The company created a design that features school colors and has many types of stairs and slides. The playground also includes safe rubber and woodchip surfaces.
Holl said he believes Louisville residents will make sure the playground fulfills dreams of many children over the next few decades.
“This playground will likely be here for many years to come,” Holl said. “All of us need to take ownership of it and protect this space.”