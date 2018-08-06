PLATTSMOUTH – A man who stole guns, financial transaction items and a Lexus car and took them into Cass County pled guilty to four felonies Monday morning.
Aidan S. Lowry, 24, accepted a plea bargain during an appearance in Cass County District Court. Lowry pled guilty to one Class IIA felony charge of theft by receiving-$5,000 or more and two Class IIA felonies of possession of stolen firearm. He also admitted guilt to a Class IV felony charge of criminal possession of two or more financial transaction devices.
Prosecutors agreed to dismiss four additional charges that had been pending against Lowry. The state also agreed to remain silent at the time of sentencing except to argue a restitution amount.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Lowry on Highway 50 near Havelock Avenue at 3:18 p.m. June 23. The deputy had clocked Lowry traveling faster than the posted speed limit in a 2013 Lexus RX350.
Palm said Lowry initially gave the deputy a fictitious name and was unable to provide any identification materials. Lowry also told the deputy he was driving a friend’s car.
The deputy conducted a background check and discovered the Lexus had been stolen from Sarpy County June 21. The deputy arrested Lowry and began searching the car to see if other stolen merchandise was inside.
Palm said authorities discovered a loaded Glock .27 handgun within reach of the driver’s seat. The firearm had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Sarpy County June 20. A loaded .22 pocket revolver was discovered in Lowry’s backpack in the car. The revolver had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Harrison County, Iowa, June 17.
Authorities also discovered a stolen checkbook, Target charge card and two credit cards inside the car. Palm said Lowry had taken three of the items from Gretna residents June 21. Several burglar’s tools were also inside the Lexus at the time.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to reduce Lowry’s bond from its current $50,000, 10 percent level. She asked the court to release her client on a signature bond. She said Lowry had secured a bed at a halfway house and was attempting to address his addiction to drugs.
Palm told the court he felt the bond should remain the same. He said the state was concerned about the potential flight risk in the case. Lowry had lived in Montana before moving to Nebraska less than six months ago.
Judge Michael Smith ruled the bond would remain at $50,000, 10 percent. He had made a similar ruling during a previous bond reduction hearing in late July.
Lowry remains in Cass County Jail. He will be sentenced on all four charges Oct. 1.