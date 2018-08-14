PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue man will spend four years on probation for bringing drugs and weapons into Cass County last fall.
Joshua N. Arends, 43, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for sentencing on three charges. He pled no contest in June to one Class III felony of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and one Class IIIA felony of attempted possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute-marijuana. He also pled no contest to one Class IV felony of possession of controlled substance-tetrahydrocannabinols.
A concerned citizen called emergency dispatchers just after midnight on Oct. 24 to report a reckless driver. The caller said the driver had collided with part of the Platte River Bridge and was moving toward Plattsmouth. Authorities learned the car had turned onto Bay Road and was traveling on Webster Boulevard.
Plattsmouth police officers stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Webster Boulevard and Pioneer Trail. They immediately spotted a large glass mason jar filled with many marijuana plant buds on the floor of the vehicle. They asked Arends to step out of the car and arrested him for drug possession.
Police also found syringes, brass knuckles, a drug scale and several bags of marijuana. Three bags contained marijuana in the amounts of five grams, ten grams and 20 grams. Arends had been convicted of a felony drug possession charge in 2016 and was not allowed to carry any type of weapons such as brass knuckles.
Authorities also discovered a self-sealed bag that contained an orange-and-purple substance. State crime lab employees later confirmed the substance was tetrahydrocannabinols.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Monday the state would accept either a probation or jail sentence for Arends. He said a probation sentence would need to have many requirements to keep Arends from re-offending in the future.
“His attitude concerns me the most,” Palm said. “The probation report indicates he is not wanting to take blame for his marijuana use.”
Defense attorney William Eustice told the court his client had been sober for six months and wanted to remain that way. He had also been through a treatment program at a local facility. Eustice said Arends would accept any probation terms the court directed him to follow.
Judge Michael Smith told Arends he had prepared orders for both probation and jail. He said he would grant probation because Arends had taken steps to address his drug issues.
Smith ordered Arends to serve 48 months on probation. Arends must complete a chemical dependency evaluation within 30 days and submit to random tests and searches of his property. He must also consult with medical personnel about medication management, enroll in cognitive behavior therapy sessions and attend 12-step meetings.