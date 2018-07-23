PLATTSMOUTH – A man who stole more than $2,500 while he was working at an Eagle convenience store will spend the next three years on probation.
Douglas L. Hoover, 56, appeared in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court Monday morning. He pled guilty in June to one Class IV felony charge of theft-unlawful taking $1,500-$5,000. Hoover had moved from Eagle to Sioux Falls during an earlier portion of the case. Defense attorney Julie Bear said he is now living and working in Lincoln.
Hoover was an employee at the Casey’s General Store located at 130 Highway 34 in Eagle last summer. Casey’s fired him June 29 for allegedly stealing $400 from the business. A Casey’s manager then contacted Cass County Sheriff’s Office in early July to report Hoover’s alleged involvement in another theft.
A CCSO deputy came to the business and learned Hoover had been responsible for bringing some store deposits to Eagle State Bank. The store manager learned he had not made a deposit for $2,581.20 on June 9. Eagle State Bank employees confirmed they had not received any money on that day.
Surveillance footage showed Hoover had walked out of the business June 9 with a bag containing the day’s deposit. Another employee told authorities Hoover had bought a new car shortly before he was fired from Casey’s in late June.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court he did not feel Hoover was a suitable candidate for probation. He said Hoover’s criminal history dated back to 1982 and included charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, larceny, carrying a concealed weapon and breaking and entering. He said the state had previously agreed to remove a habitual criminal designation as part of a plea bargain.
“The lifetime of criminal behavior should and ought to overcome the presumption of probation in this case,” Sunde said.
Bear told the court her client had never received probation in any of his previous cases. She said Hoover was “extremely remorseful” about the theft and had made no excuses for his behavior. She said he had also spent 36 days in jail after he was arrested. Bear asked the court to issue a sentence of four years of probation.
Judge Michael Smith said one of his primary concerns was ensuring Casey’s received the entire restitution amount of $2,981.20. He said Hoover was now working two jobs and would be able to repay the money.
Smith ordered Hoover to spend 36 months on probation. He will be required to pay a minimum of $100 per month in restitution. He will also be required to obtain a mental health evaluation, enroll in a victim empathy program and attend a trauma group. He must also abstain from alcohol and drugs and submit to random drug tests.