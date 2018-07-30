PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man will spend multiple years in state prison for sexually assaulting a young child.
Terry L. Fritsch Jr., 43, was sentenced Monday morning during an appearance in Cass County District Court. Fritsch pled guilty in June to a Class II felony of attempted sexual assault of a child-first degree. He accepted a plea bargain after he was initially charged with a Class IB felony of sexual assault of a child-first degree.
Authorities learned about Fritsch’s behavior in January 2018. A child told her mother Fritsch had been sexually assaulting her at their Manley residence. The child said there had been multiple assaults since July 2016. She said they had been painful and had been traumatizing for her.
The mother took the girl to Project Harmony in Omaha for medical evaluations and a forensic interview. Project Harmony is an organization that protects and supports children who have been abused or neglected. Project Harmony officials contacted Cass County authorities and told them about the girl’s statements.
Deputy Cass County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Fritsch had harmed the girl both on physical and emotional levels. He said Fritsch had violated the trust of the victim with his actions.
“His duty was to protect her,” Fedde said. “He didn’t do that. He did the exact opposite.”
Fedde also asked the court to consider the wide-ranging consequences of the incidents. He said the girl would likely need counseling in the future to deal with many effects of Fritsch’s behavior.
“This is not something that gets fixed or dealt with right away,” Fedde said. “It will take a very long time. It could be her whole life.”
Fedde also said Fritsch had accumulated several other criminal violations over the past 20 years. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in 1996, 1997, 2003 and 2009 and served 120 days in jail for the fourth offense. He was also charged with attempted third-degree assault in 2015.
Fedde asked the court to issue a prison term of 10-15 years. He said he felt that was an appropriate sentence for the type of crime that was committed.
Defense attorney Angela Minahan told the court Fritsch had accepted a plea bargain because of the possibility of being convicted of a more serious charge in a potential trial. She said her client was a low risk to re-offend and said the victim’s family had not yet sought counseling for the child.
Minahan asked the court to issue a sentence of probation. She said adding requirements of a sexual offender evaluation and multiple treatment services would ensure Fritsch would not be a risk to the public. She also said Fritsch was remorseful for his actions and would be a law-abiding citizen if he was placed on probation.
Judge Michael Smith said probation was not a suitable option for Fritsch. He said the serious nature of the crimes made it necessary to send him to state prison.
Fritsch will serve a term of 10-15 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He will receive credit for 176 days he has already spent at Cass County Jail. He will also be required to place his name on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.